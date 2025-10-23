Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Price Target Raised to GBX 90

Genel Energy (LON:GENL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 85 to GBX 90 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 80 price target on shares of Genel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 85.

Genel Energy stock opened at GBX 64.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £177.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.13. Genel Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 48.28 and a 1 year high of GBX 89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 66.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.32, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.26.

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer with a low-cost and low-carbon production asset in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and exploration assets in Oman, Morocco and Somaliland and listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). Genel’s strategy is designed to build a business with resilient and diversified cash flows that delivers sustainable value to shareholders, and with the aim of restarting the payment of a regular dividend.

