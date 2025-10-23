HCA Healthcare (HCA) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, October 24th. Analysts expect HCA Healthcare to post earnings of $5.64 per share and revenue of $18.5474 billion for the quarter. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS.Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, October 24, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 7,363.11%. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.50 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect HCA Healthcare to post $25 EPS for the current fiscal year and $28 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $441.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $412.90 and its 200 day moving average is $380.12. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $289.98 and a one year high of $443.41. The company has a market capitalization of $103.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $444.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $400.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $404.00 to $401.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.19.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,194,716.52. This represents a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

