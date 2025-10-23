Gorman-Rupp (GRC) to Release Earnings on Friday

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, October 24th. Analysts expect Gorman-Rupp to post earnings of $0.55 per share and revenue of $174.6140 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, October 24, 2025 at 12:30 PM ET.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.60 million. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.69%. On average, analysts expect Gorman-Rupp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GRC opened at $48.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. Gorman-Rupp has a 52 week low of $30.87 and a 52 week high of $48.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 25,033 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 64,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 32,494 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gorman-Rupp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gorman-Rupp presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

