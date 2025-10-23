RM (LON:RM) Insider Acquires £17,784.72 in Stock

RM plc (LON:RM – Get Free Report) insider Jamie Murray Wells acquired 17,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 102 per share, with a total value of £17,784.72.
RM Trading Up 5.0%
LON RM opened at GBX 106 on Thursday. RM plc has a 52 week low of GBX 45.61 and a 52 week high of GBX 106. The stock has a market capitalization of £89.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.30, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 99.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 99.67.
RM Company Profile
