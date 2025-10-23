RM (LON:RM) Insider Acquires £17,784.72 in Stock

RM plc (LON:RM – Get Free Report) insider Jamie Murray Wells acquired 17,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 102 per share, with a total value of £17,784.72.

RM Trading Up 5.0%

LON RM opened at GBX 106 on Thursday. RM plc has a 52 week low of GBX 45.61 and a 52 week high of GBX 106. The stock has a market capitalization of £89.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.30, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 99.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 99.67.

RM Company Profile

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: RM TTS, RM Assessment, and RM Technology. The company designs and owns proprietary products for schools; and offers platform delivery of digital assessment and exam marking solutions for accreditors, educators, and learners.

