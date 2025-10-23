Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

ZVRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Get Zevra Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ZVRA opened at $10.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Zevra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $13.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($1.49). Zevra Therapeutics had a net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 112.40%. The company had revenue of $25.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.49 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Zevra Therapeutics news, Director John B. Bode acquired 5,000 shares of Zevra Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $45,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,200. This trade represents a 12.50% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil F. Mcfarlane sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $210,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 222,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,213.12. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zevra Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZVRA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 399.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 39,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

About Zevra Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zevra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.