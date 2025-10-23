Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 94,200 shares, an increase of 76.1% from the September 15th total of 53,500 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AEMD opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.82. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $84.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average is $17.64.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($8.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.80) by ($1.70). As a group, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEMD shares. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aethlon Medical to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $560.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aethlon Medical stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,427,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 8.89% of Aethlon Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

