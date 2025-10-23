Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Free Report) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

J has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $147.47 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

J opened at $157.54 on Monday. Jacobs Solutions has a twelve month low of $106.23 and a twelve month high of $166.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS. Analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 31.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 103.3% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

