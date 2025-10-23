Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Cut to “Neutral” at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has $12.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $4.00.

NVTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $4.40 price objective on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. CJS Securities cut Navitas Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Navitas Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.32.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVTS

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NVTS opened at $13.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.97. Navitas Semiconductor has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 3.03.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.16% and a negative net margin of 182.63%.The firm’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Navitas Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Navitas Semiconductor

In related news, Director Brian Long sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $4,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,670,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,598,587.44. This represents a 21.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ranbir Singh bought 18,645,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $163,894,850.37. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 18,645,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,894,850.37. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,705,596 shares of company stock worth $16,096,333 in the last three months. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVTS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 1,332.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,604,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,512 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,205 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 1,742.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,428,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,857 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,309,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 2,514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 419,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 403,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.