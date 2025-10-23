iPower Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, October 27th (NYSE:IPW)

iPower Inc. (NYSE:IPW – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, October 27th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, October 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, October 24th.
iPower Stock Performance
NYSE IPW opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 3.47. iPower has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.58.
