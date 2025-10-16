KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys 300 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies $PIPR

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PIPR. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter worth about $49,826,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 35.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 357,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,456,000 after acquiring an additional 92,527 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 384.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,541,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 16.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 250,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,041,000 after buying an additional 35,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 31.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,349,000 after buying an additional 18,787 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $347.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.45. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $202.91 and a 52-week high of $374.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $339.01.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $405.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.40 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PIPR. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $339.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Piper Sandler Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Piper Sandler Companies

Insider Activity at Piper Sandler Companies

In other news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.69, for a total value of $645,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 12,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,080,415.05. This represents a 13.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.33, for a total transaction of $3,193,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 53,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,102,676.14. This trade represents a 15.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,136 shares of company stock worth $8,380,342 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.