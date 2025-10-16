US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF $FTCS

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 32,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,960,000 after acquiring an additional 31,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter.

FTCS opened at $92.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.73. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $80.65 and a 1 year high of $94.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.2527 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

