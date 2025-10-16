Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 143 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRH Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 100.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $221,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 285,588 shares in the company, valued at $25,300,240.92. This trade represents a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jared Isaacman acquired 104,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.61 per share, with a total value of $8,754,385.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 939,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,569,571.15. This trade represents a 12.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FOUR. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.65.

FOUR opened at $75.56 on Thursday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $68.09 and a one year high of $127.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.10). Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.11%.The firm had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

