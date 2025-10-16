Blair William & Co. IL Acquires New Stake in Centrus Energy Corp. $LEU

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the second quarter valued at $1,302,000. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the second quarter valued at $1,099,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the first quarter valued at $625,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Centrus Energy by 8,075.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares during the period. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEU stock opened at $436.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 98.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.31 and its 200-day moving average is $177.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.40 and a 1 year high of $460.50.

Centrus Energy ( NYSE:LEU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $1.01. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 84.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LEU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Northland Securities set a $275.00 price target on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Centrus Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.09.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

