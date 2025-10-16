KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Increases Stock Position in Life360, Inc. $LIF

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Life360 were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Life360 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Life360 by 937.4% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Life360 by 2,938.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Life360 by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Life360 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life360

In other Life360 news, CFO Russell John Burke sold 16,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $1,472,670.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 63,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,699,172.60. This represents a 20.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren Antonoff sold 4,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $461,509.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 333,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,899,456.88. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,333 shares of company stock worth $14,199,340 over the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Life360 Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of LIF opened at $97.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.85 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.08. Life360, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.62 and a twelve month high of $112.54.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $115.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.33 million. Life360 had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.65%. Life360 has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Life360 from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Life360 from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Life360 from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Life360 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Life360 from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.43.

Life360 Profile

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

