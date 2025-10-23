Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 87.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 263,832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,537,000 after buying an additional 123,043 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 127,696 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,332,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% during the second quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.4% during the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 29.1% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.7%

LOW opened at $243.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.01 and its 200-day moving average is $235.04. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.38 and a 52-week high of $280.64.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.91.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total value of $2,200,207.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,133.74. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total transaction of $238,938.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,462.80. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

