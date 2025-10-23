Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Invests $3.39 Million in FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF $LQTI

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LQTI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 166,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,000. FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. owned about 4.44% of FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF in the second quarter worth $122,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,353,000.

FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF Stock Performance

LQTI stock opened at $20.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average of $20.14. FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $20.61.

About FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF

The FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF (LQTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation through a synthetic long exposure to the iShares iBoxx Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) and a partial covered call strategy.

