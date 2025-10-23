Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th.

Materion has a dividend payout ratio of 9.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Materion to earn $7.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.

Materion Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $128.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Materion has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $134.51. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Materion had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 0.94%.The company had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Materion will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTRN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research lowered Materion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Materion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Materion in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

