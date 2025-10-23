Grande Group Limited (NASDAQ:GRAN) Short Interest Up 46.6% in September

Grande Group Limited (NASDAQ:GRAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 19,200 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the September 15th total of 13,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 110,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 110,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GRAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Grande Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of Grande Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.
View Our Latest Analysis on Grande Group
Grande Group Stock Performance
Grande Group Company Profile
Headquartered in Hong Kong, we are a holding company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, and all of our business is carried out by our wholly-owned Operating Subsidiary in Hong Kong, Grande Capital. Grande Capital is a boutique financial firm that focuses on providing quality corporate finance advisory services to clients in Asia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Grande Group
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Quanta Services: The Backbone of the AI Data Center Push
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Archer’s Recent String of Victories Signals a New Phase of Growth
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 Key Stocks Boosting Buybacks Amid Improving Fundamentals
Receive News & Ratings for Grande Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grande Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.