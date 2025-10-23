Grande Group Limited (NASDAQ:GRAN) Short Interest Up 46.6% in September

Grande Group Limited (NASDAQ:GRAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 19,200 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the September 15th total of 13,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 110,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 110,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

GRAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Grande Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of Grande Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of NASDAQ GRAN opened at $3.35 on Thursday. Grande Group has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, we are a holding company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, and all of our business is carried out by our wholly-owned Operating Subsidiary in Hong Kong, Grande Capital. Grande Capital is a boutique financial firm that focuses on providing quality corporate finance advisory services to clients in Asia.

