International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Declares $1.68 Quarterly Dividend

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.68 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th.

International Business Machines has a dividend payout ratio of 57.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect International Business Machines to earn $11.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.9%.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $287.57 on Thursday. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $301.04. The company has a market cap of $267.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.