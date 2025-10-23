Parcion Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Parcion Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Night Squared LP purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth about $2,780,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth about $7,200,000. Public Investment Fund boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 821,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,125,000 after acquiring an additional 333,369 shares in the last quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth about $29,261,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 34,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.24, for a total transaction of $9,164,687.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 520,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,605,508. This represents a 6.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.86, for a total transaction of $376,000.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 214,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,504,827.42. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 964,530 shares of company stock worth $241,651,966 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DASH opened at $252.31 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.26 and a fifty-two week high of $285.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $259.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.32. The company has a market cap of $107.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.17 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DASH. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $238.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.26.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

