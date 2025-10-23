B. Riley Lifts Earnings Estimates for Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the construction company will earn $11.47 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.39. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DY. DA Davidson raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $306.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Zacks Research raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.38.

Dycom Industries Stock Down 3.6%

DY opened at $279.81 on Thursday. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $131.37 and a fifty-two week high of $301.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.26 and a 200-day moving average of $237.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.41. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 5.23%.The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dycom Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 3.030-3.36 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Dycom Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.