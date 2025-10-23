TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th.

TechnipFMC has a payout ratio of 8.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TechnipFMC to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.9%.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $37.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FTI shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. BNP Paribas set a $47.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.93.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

