International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 5 Shares of NVR, Inc. $NVR

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at NVR
In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,850.28, for a total value of $981,285.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,208.08. This represents a 24.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,100.00, for a total transaction of $4,860,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 208 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,800. The trade was a 74.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 975 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,360. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NVR Price Performance
NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $112.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $107.88 by $4.45. NVR had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $130.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NVR from $9,100.00 to $9,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVR from $7,900.00 to $8,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,250.00.
Check Out Our Latest Report on NVR
NVR Profile
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
