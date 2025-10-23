International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 5 Shares of NVR, Inc. $NVR

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,850.28, for a total value of $981,285.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,208.08. This represents a 24.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,100.00, for a total transaction of $4,860,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 208 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,800. The trade was a 74.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 975 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,360. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR stock opened at $7,701.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 5.79. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6,562.85 and a 52 week high of $9,573.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8,049.14 and its 200 day moving average is $7,584.15. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.94.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $112.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $107.88 by $4.45. NVR had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $130.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NVR from $9,100.00 to $9,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVR from $7,900.00 to $8,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,250.00.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

