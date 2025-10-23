FNY Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CAVA Group, Inc. $CAVA

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CAVA Group by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in CAVA Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in CAVA Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in CAVA Group by 168.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in CAVA Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

CAVA Group Price Performance

Shares of CAVA opened at $64.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.55. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.33 and a 1-year high of $172.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. CAVA Group had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $280.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $96.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAVA

CAVA Group Profile

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.