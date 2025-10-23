FY2027 EPS Estimates for Stratasys Lowered by Zacks Research

Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their FY2027 earnings estimates for Stratasys in a report issued on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Stratasys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Stratasys from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Stratasys Stock Down 8.5%

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $11.30 on Thursday. Stratasys has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $961.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.59.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $138.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.15 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Stratasys has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Stratasys in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 66.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

(Get Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.