Patten Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Patten Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $88.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.08 and a 12 month high of $116.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.03.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHD. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard A. Dierker acquired 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.57 per share, for a total transaction of $500,887.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 27,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,802.84. This trade represents a 25.16% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee B. Mcchesney bought 5,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.38 per share, for a total transaction of $494,274.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,409 shares in the company, valued at $494,274.42. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,879 shares of company stock worth $1,177,702 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.