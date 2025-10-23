Parcion Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 735 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.1% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 214,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $106,738,000 after purchasing an additional 127,357 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC now owns 111,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3,242.7% during the 1st quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 58,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,113,000 after purchasing an additional 56,747 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 127,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $568.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $500.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $610.97. The company has a market capitalization of $214.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $581.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.50, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,937,881. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,735,712.66. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,066 shares of company stock valued at $14,182,963. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

