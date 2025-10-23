Farley Capital L.P. Grows Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

Farley Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum accounts for about 0.5% of Farley Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Farley Capital L.P.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 58,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.8% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OXY opened at $41.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 12 month low of $34.78 and a 12 month high of $53.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.36.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.80%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.26.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

