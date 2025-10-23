Durante & Waters LLC Has $4.38 Million Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

Durante & Waters LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,366 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up 3.4% of Durante & Waters LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Durante & Waters LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

IQLT stock opened at $44.69 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $45.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.61.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.