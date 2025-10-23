Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Buys 606 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF $SKYY

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 615.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth about $66,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $134.43 on Thursday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $85.38 and a 1 year high of $138.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

