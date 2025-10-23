Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Alto Neuroscience Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANRO opened at $10.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $276.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 18.43, a quick ratio of 18.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alto Neuroscience has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $12.19.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts predict that Alto Neuroscience will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alto Neuroscience

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in Alto Neuroscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Alto Neuroscience by 146.2% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in Alto Neuroscience by 31.1% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 901,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 214,153 shares during the last quarter.

Alto Neuroscience Company Profile

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

