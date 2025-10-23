PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF $PJFG is Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PJFG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 3.90% of PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF by 28.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0%

NYSEARCA:PJFG opened at $110.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $131.07 million, a P/E ratio of 39.69 and a beta of -1.17. PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $73.17 and a twelve month high of $112.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.88.

PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF (PJFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of growth stocks from all over the world. PJFG was launched on Dec 12, 2022 and is managed by PGIM.

