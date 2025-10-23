eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $102.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EBAY. Arete Research upgraded shares of eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.54.

eBay Price Performance

EBAY stock opened at $95.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.75 and a 200-day moving average of $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. eBay has a 12 month low of $56.33 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 25.55%.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total transaction of $666,714.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 246,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,788,151.96. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $170,582.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,521.44. The trade was a 33.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,743 shares of company stock valued at $8,979,844 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in eBay by 433.9% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

