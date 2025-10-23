Brookstone Capital Management Has $12.40 Million Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $12,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,588,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,577,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,945 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Boston Scientific by 18.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,610,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,108 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in Boston Scientific by 114.5% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,819,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,019 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 10.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,143,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Boston Scientific by 33.5% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,146,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $552,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $424,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,328.37. This trade represents a 17.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,811,459.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,268. This represents a 42.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,214 shares of company stock worth $17,972,457. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $103.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $153.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.85. Boston Scientific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $80.64 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.21%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.