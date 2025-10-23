Retirement Planning Group LLC Purchases 739 Shares of Baker Hughes Company $BKR

Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,385,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2,585.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,856,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,511,000 after buying an additional 3,713,301 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,685,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,490,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,457,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,958,000 after buying an additional 1,185,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of BKR opened at $47.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.33 and its 200 day moving average is $41.51. Baker Hughes Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on Baker Hughes

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 1,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,600. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 25,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,000. The trade was a 38.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.