Entergy Corporation $ETR Shares Bought by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 12.3% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,896,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,658,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 26.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 96,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 19,862 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 369.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 86,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 67,696 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $95.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $98.58.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 14.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 59.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho set a $97.00 price target on Entergy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $93.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Entergy from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI set a $98.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $403,901.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,279. The trade was a 57.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

