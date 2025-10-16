KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Boosts Holdings in Novanta Inc. $NOVT

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Novanta were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 45.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 596,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,235,000 after buying an additional 186,848 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 180.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,692,000 after buying an additional 159,551 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Novanta in the first quarter worth about $17,117,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novanta in the first quarter worth about $16,075,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 934,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,435,000 after buying an additional 81,397 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOVT. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Novanta from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Novanta in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.00.

Shares of NOVT opened at $105.70 on Thursday. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.76 and a 1-year high of $184.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 62.18 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Novanta had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $241.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Novanta has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.220-3.360 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.850 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Novanta announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

