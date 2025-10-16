Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.16 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September $PSEP

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,120 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.16% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSEP. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 68.1% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 67,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 27,532 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 9.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 39,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Up 12.0%

BATS PSEP opened at $42.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.87 million, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.59. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September has a 12-month low of $35.45 and a 12-month high of $41.58.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

