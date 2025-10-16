Herc Holdings Inc. $HRI Shares Bought by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Herc were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Herc by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Herc during the 1st quarter worth about $11,259,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Herc by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Herc during the 1st quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Herc by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 21,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Herc from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Baird R W raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Herc from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $160.00 price target on Herc and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Herc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.20.

HRI opened at $126.17 on Thursday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $96.18 and a one year high of $246.88. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.71, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.22.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter. Herc had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 0.61%.The business had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 325.58%.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

