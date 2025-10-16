PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Earns Hold (C) Rating from Weiss Ratings

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c)” rating restated by equities researchers at Weiss Ratings in a report released on Tuesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

PEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $151.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $177.50. The firm has a market cap of $206.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 42.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 497,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,903,000 after acquiring an additional 148,344 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $872,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 25.1% in the third quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 18.0% in the third quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

