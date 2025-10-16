Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $182,000 in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares $TZA

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 83,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,637 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

Shares of TZA opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.37. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $25.70.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

