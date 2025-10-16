Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $78.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.71. The firm has a market cap of $90.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $79.28.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

