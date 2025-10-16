Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires Shares of 14,973 Palladyne AI Corp. $PDYN

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palladyne AI during the second quarter worth $130,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palladyne AI during the second quarter worth $330,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palladyne AI by 507.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 96,402 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Palladyne AI during the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in shares of Palladyne AI by 8.6% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palladyne AI

In other Palladyne AI news, CTO Denis Garagic sold 14,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $109,882.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 584,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,653.78. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristi Martindale sold 6,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $47,532.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 312,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,791.12. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,963 shares of company stock valued at $200,065. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Palladyne AI Trading Down 3.6%

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:PDYN opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Palladyne AI Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $416.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 3.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.80.

PDYN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Palladyne AI in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Palladyne AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Palladyne AI in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Palladyne AI Company Profile

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments.

