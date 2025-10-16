US Bancorp DE Trims Position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF $SHM

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHM. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. K2 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SHM opened at $48.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.79. SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $48.51.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

