Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes $240,000 Position in Serve Robotics Inc. $SERV

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 21,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SERV. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Serve Robotics in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Serve Robotics by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Serve Robotics in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SERV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities set a $26.00 price objective on Serve Robotics in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush began coverage on Serve Robotics in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Singular Research upgraded shares of Serve Robotics to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Serve Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SERV opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of -0.70. Serve Robotics Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $24.35.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.13). Serve Robotics had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a negative net margin of 3,726.00%.The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Serve Robotics news, COO Touraj Parang sold 4,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $73,581.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,360,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,749,012.75. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Evan Dunn sold 20,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $308,711.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 210,309 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,562.81. This trade represents a 8.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 365,102 shares of company stock valued at $4,134,977 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

