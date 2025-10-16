Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,108 SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF $XHB

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XHB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 509,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,874 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 205,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,296,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,203,000 after buying an additional 21,230 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2,527.2% in the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,918,000 after acquiring an additional 98,460 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 79,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of XHB stock opened at $107.79 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $84.48 and a 52 week high of $126.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.36 and a 200 day moving average of $102.60.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

