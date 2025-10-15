Triton Wealth Management PLLC Invests $121,000 in Ford Motor Company $F

Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,775 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.04.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.53. Ford Motor Company has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $12.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $50.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.