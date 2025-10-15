Aries Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX

Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 52.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4,711.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,421,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,809,000 after buying an additional 1,391,713 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 52.5% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,611,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,148,000 after buying an additional 898,849 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,932,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,183,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,198,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,482,000 after buying an additional 259,317 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $65.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $48.99 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.36.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.