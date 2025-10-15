Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 19,199 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,199 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 28,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $660,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,951,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,317,000 after purchasing an additional 187,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $77.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.66. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $79.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

