Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Buys 271 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,908 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,435 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $304.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $217.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $276.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $306.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.63.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 99 shares in the company, valued at $30,690. This trade represents a 90.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,740. The trade was a 22.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,402 shares of company stock worth $1,973,407. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.73.

View Our Latest Report on McDonald’s

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.